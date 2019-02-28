Campaign for support for Clonmel mother battling Multiple Sclerosis to be launched this Sunday

The official launch of a campaign to support a forty year old Clonmel woman with Multiple Sclerosis who is travelling to Mexico for stem cell treatment in July will take place this Sunday.

The launch of the campaign to support Sandra Connolly, known as Sanie, will take place on March 3 in the Brewery Bar of Mulcahy’s in Clonmel from 2pm to 8pm.

Live music will include performances from Mojo’d and Switches be Trippin’ and a solo session by Danny Dunford.

There will be face-painting for the children on the day.

Sandra, a mother of two young boys Conor and Sean, believes the treatment, which is not available in this country and is only being trialled in the UK at the moment, is her last hope of trying to stop the frightening progression of her multiple sclerosis.



Sandra and her husband Paul McLaren, , have made the decision to go for the treatment as she is running out of time as her quality of life rapidly deteriorates.

In advance of the launch group co-ordinator Peadar Furlong said they were very grateful to the people of Clonmel for the support shown since fundraising events started for Sandra .

Sandra,who previously worked in Specsavers in Clonmel, now works with her husband Paul, for the Dungarvan branch of the company which is supporting the cause in branches throughout the country.

“The response from our community is amazing. We really are a caring community. When Sandra decided to open-up on her Multiple Sclerosis and her decision to go to Mexico for stem cell treatment the reaction of those that have read her story on Facebook and her Go Fund Me page, Sanies Trust, has been nothing short of astounding. Everybody that has read Sandra’s story have been so moved and have shared their love and support to Sandra which has been an amazing sense of support to Sandra and her family,” said Peadar.

Peadar said that although the official launch is on March 3rd some fundraising events had already taken place.

“We already had fundraising events for Sanies Trust purely because people wanted to do something immediately to support Sandra. We already had friends set up a stall at Fethard car-boot sale, a bag packing event in Supervalu, a Zumba dance event, 2 table quizzes and many shops and stores in the community have taken donation buckets to help with our fundraising,” said Peadar.

Peadar asked members of the public to visit Mulcahys on Sunday to show their support.

“We would encourage people to come along and show their support for Sanies Trust just as they have been over the past few weeks. It is an opportunity to show their support for Sandra and enjoy a lovely afternoon of music and fun with your friends,” he said.

Up to fifty people made up of family and friends have come together to organise Sandra's campaign.

After the launch this Sunday there are a number of other events already planned including another music extravaganza in Gleesons in Irishtown,Clonmel on March 24 with seven top bands taking part.

On April 5 Phoenix gym, supported by all the gyms in the town, will hold a fundraising event which will see participants row the length of Mexico over a twenty four hour period.

