Accident
Breaking: Tipperary gardaí investigating collision outside Thurles
R503 closed due to single-vehicle crash
There has been a collision on the Ballycahill to Upperchurch road
The road between Ballycahill and Upperchurch is closed following a single vehicle crash which happened this Wednesday afternoon.
The gardaí from Thurles are still at the scene and diversions are in place.
A spokesperson said that the road is likely to remain closed until later this evening.
It is not known if anybody was seriously injured in the accident.
The road, the R503, is the main road between Thurles and Limerick.
