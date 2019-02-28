Accident

Breaking: Tipperary gardaí investigating collision outside Thurles

R503 closed due to single-vehicle crash

There has been a collision on the Ballycahill to Upperchurch road

The road between Ballycahill and Upperchurch is closed following a single vehicle crash which happened this Wednesday afternoon.

The gardaí from Thurles are still at the scene and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson said that the road is likely to remain closed until later this evening.

It is not known if anybody was seriously injured in the accident.

The road, the R503, is the main road between Thurles and Limerick.