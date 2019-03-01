Tipperary heritage boost as Nenagh gets slice of €1m scheme

Nenagh is to receive funding under a €1m heritage scheme announced by the Heritage Council and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

This follows a competitive process inviting local authorities to propose projects for heritage-led regeneration in one historic town in their area.

Nenagh joins five other towns in getting funding. The others are Boyle, Kilrush, Letterkenny, Navan and Ballina, County Mayo.

"I wish to congratulate the six successful towns that will benefit from the Historic Towns Initiative 2019," said Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan. "This funding will support the towns in their programmes of heritage-led regeneration and bring economic benefits to help our historic towns to prosper through increased visitor numbers and decreased numbers of vacant buildings and commercial premises.”

The chair of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons, said that these projects, taken together, gave a flavour of the variety of heritage initiatives that can be undertaken to care for and better present the narrative of our heritage townscapes.

The announcement comes just days after Nenagh councillors were told that Tipperary County Council's application for Nenagh 25: An Integrated Plan for Town Centre Regeneration and Compact Growth, under the National Planning Framework: Regeneration and Development Funds, had been unsuccessful.