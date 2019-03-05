Tipperary hospital patients to get their own information booklet

A patient information booklet has been developed by University Hospital Limerick in response to the findings of the National Patient Experience Survey 2018.

The 32-page booklet, which has been produced with input from patients themselves, is already available on wards at UHL and localised versions are being developed for other hospitals in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary this year.

In total, 1,155 patients participated in last year’s National Patient Experience Survey at UHL, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. The survey highlighted that patients want to know more about their medications and discharge and that they also want to know who to contact about any worries or fears while in hospital and after their discharge home.

The booklet includes general information on UHL, information about hospital food, details on services and supports, information on medication and discharge and how patients can follow up and provide feedback after they are discharged.

In the booklet, patients will find important checklists and questions to ask healthcare professionals about their medications and the discharge process.

“We have developed this booklet with our patients and staff to provide them with some reassurance around what to expect while they are in hospital and what arrangements they can make with us to ensure their safety and comfort when they leave hospital,” said Catherine Hand, Patient Advocacy and Liaison Services Manager, University Hospital Limerick.

“What last year’s survey showed was that the discharge process is an anxiety for patients and for many this was what they were most concerned about. Whereas we would have thought the area of biggest concern was getting in to the hospital, and many do have concerns around admissions which we are also working on; what was apparent to us from the survey results was that discharge was one of the areas that warranted most attention from us. This booklet has been developed as part of our response. It is not the intention that the booklet will replace the conversations that patients and their loved ones must continue to have while they are in hospital. But we do hope patients will use it as an aid to ask the right questions and provide some assurance when they are discharged,” Ms Hand said.