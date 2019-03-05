Tipperary Town gardai investigate house burglaries in Kilross and Monard 

Burglars raided houses in the Kilross and Monard areas over the past week.

The house in Kilross was broken into last Saturday, March 2. Entry was gained to the property via the back kitchen window.

The second house at Ballyryan near Monard was burgled sometime between last Wednesday, February 27 and Friday, March 1. The house was entered via a rear window.

A CCTV hard drive was reported stolen from the property.

Gardai in Tipperary Town are investigating the two crimes and have appealed to anyone with information that may assist them to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.