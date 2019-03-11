Green Party to launch local and European election candidates in Ballina on Friday

Rose Anne White, candidate for the local elections in north Tipperary, and Grace O'Sullivan, candidate for the Ireland South constituency in the European elections, will formally launch their campaigns in the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina, this coming Friday, March 15, at 7.30pm.

This event will feature Senator Grace O'Sullivan on her journey climbing the anchor chain of a Russian nuclear warship to walking up the steps of Leinster House. Also, David Philip of Cultivate and Cloughjordan Ecovillage on Facing the Future Together.

Opened by Eamon Ryan TD, and leader of the Green Party in Ireland with a public discussion afterwards.