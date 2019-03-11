Roscrea gears up for 41st St Patrick’s Day parade

The parade committee is now finalising plans for their 41st successive parade which takes place on Sunday March 17 at 3.30pm.

As with organising any event, the parade can only be as good as the community spirit that’s behind it.

The committee would like to thank all community groups and businesses so far who have filled in an application for float entry and would like to give a final call out to anyone still considering entering. While there is no fee for any float entry this year, the committee would appreciate a voluntary donation, no matter how small from business floats.

Although floats are welcome to turn up on the day at the assembly point for the parade, the organisers request that if possible floats would give details beforehand to Parade Secretary Marie (086 0755680) to facilitate the parade narrative and thus give the float and its organisers due exposure and publicity.

To build momentum on the lead up to the parade, the committee has organised traditional Irish music and songs to be played through speakers on Main Street from Friday. Roscrea Heritage Society has also kindly offered to sponsor cash prizes for the best dressed window competition. They are encouraging all businesses to root out any items they may have that depict Roscrea’s Heritage, (cultural, manmade or otherwise).

These items can be anything from, photographs, letters, clothes, homewares etc., the list is endless! The prizes for best dressed window are as follows; €100 best overall, €50 2nd place & €50 3rd place. Judging will take place on Friday, March 15, so there is still plenty of time for businesses and voluntary groups to get involved and showcase the community spirit in our town.

The annual blessing of the shamrock will take place this year on Saturday, March 16, in Phelans Market House, Main Street at 8pm. This will be followed by a presentation to the winners of best dressed window and best schools project. The night will conclude with music performed by members of Roscrea Comhaltas as light refreshments are served. The committee would like to extend an open invitation to all.

On St Patricks Day, the focus of activity will be the Square where the review stand will be located at the junction of Castle Street and Main Street. Roscrea Comhaltas will entertain the crowd from 2-3pm with music and song. Courtesy of the parade committee there will be face painting outside Shaw’s and Euro Giant from 2.30pm – 4.30pm. The parade will commence on the old Dublin road at 3.30pm sharp and will continue down through Church Street, up Castle Street and pass the review stand in the Square on Main Street.

Make sure to keep an eye out for this year’s parade mascots, Larry the leprechaun, Ursula the unicorn and Marge Simpson who will be on hand to give out balloons, flags and treats free of charge, courtesy of the organising committee. The OPW has kindly offered three family heritage cards again this year. A free raffle will take place on St Patrick’s day and tickets can be got outside Shaw’s from 2.30pm onwards. Family heritage cards are valued at €90 and allow two adults and up to five children access to all OPW heritage sites in Ireland, valid for one year from first date of use. If you haven’t already, check out our Facebook Page @St Patricks Day Parade Roscrea 2019 to be kept up to date with parade details and you can also enter our Facebook competition to win a family heritage card.