Carrick-on-Suir FC’s Munster Junior Cup campaign ends

Carrick United AFC bowed out of the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat to Limerick side Pike Rovers in a home game at Tom Drohan Park.

The Carrick team started brightly playing with the wind on their backs and could have taken the lead early on after Mark O'Meara's 25 yard shot was directed into Rory Finnegan's path but somehow the Pike Rovers keeper got his feet to the follow up shot.

Pike Rovers took the lead shortly afterwards from the penalty spot but Carrick kept their composure even after play was suspended due to a heavy hail shower.

After the mini-break, Carrick drew level. A free kick from the left was helped on by Eric O'Halloran and spilled by the Pike Rovers keeper into the path of Dale O'Mahony, who couldn’t miss.

The second half was dominated by Pike Rovers players using the wind to pin a resolute Carrick in. This included a spell of six corners in a row but with no clear cut chances.

On a rare foray into Limerick side's territory, Carrick got a dangerous looking free kick 25 yards from goal. The free struck the wall and the follow up shot was blocked and gave Pike Rovers the opportunity to break and secure a free kick 20 yards from goal. The kick expertly curled into the top corner giving Darragh Gibbs no chance.

Carrick pushed on in the remaining minutes but couldn't create a clear chance as Eric O'Halloran's last minute effort from 25 yards went wide.

Carrick AFC says hard luck to Alan Ryan, his management team and his squad for their great effort in this competition this year and it thanks all those who helped get the pitch in playable condition following some unbelievably heavy showers prior to kick off.

The Club wishes Pike Rovers the best of luck in the next stage of competition.