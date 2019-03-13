Tipperary meetings scheduled to discuss Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly listening process report

Parishioners across the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly have been discussing their faith and community since September 2017 and now their views are to be discussed at a series of meetings.

An extensive listening process has been undertaken in all 46 parishes of the archdiocese, which stretches east to west across Tipperary into east Limerick.

The process was designed to provide the opportunity for people to hear each other express how they feel encouraged and what makes it difficult to belong in their parish faith communities as well as to share their views on their future.

According to Fr Martin Hayes, the actual gatherings of people for the first time throughout the diocese to raise issues relevant to their parishes was a step into the unknown which has, indeed, offered hope and encouragement, as more people have emerged who are willing to participate in planning for the future.

He said all the views expressed, the ideas and hopes, the present difficulties, and the shortcomings of the past have been carefully recorded and analysed in preparation for a diocesan listening process report, which is impressive in its detail and offers a valuable insight into the reality of church in Cashel and Emly at this time.

“The topics raised are presented in the report as key messages for us now, supported and illustrated by the actual words of people in our parishes,” Fr Hayes said.

“The detail of the report on all the topics raised needs to be retained out of respect to all who participated in the listening process.

“Our next step, to take full account of those findings, is to make it available to gatherings of local parishes throughout the diocese in the coming weeks so that people can then take it back to their own parishes to consider its detail and discuss its implications for their own parishes.

“The copies of this report will be made available at those gatherings and online at www.cashel-emly.ie.

“This ‘ground up’ approach will ensure that we draw upon the gifts and skills of parishioners who will have the opportunity to feedback their responses to the report in a series of similar gatherings during the year ahead as we move towards formulating a pastoral plan for 2020 onwards.”

The schedule is:

Tuesday, March 19, at 7.30pm in Templemore Arms Hotel for the parishes of Thurles, Borrisoleigh and Ileigh, Drom and Inch, Loughmore and Castleiney, Templemore, Clonmore and Killea, Templetuohy and Moyne, and Upperchurch and Drombane.

Thursday, March 21, at 7.30pm in Ballykisteen Hotel for the parishes of Hospital and Herbertstown, Galbally and Aherlow, Ballylanders, Emly, Kilbehenny and Anglesborough, Kilteely and Dromkeen, Knockainey and Patrickswell, Knocklong and Glenbrohane, and Pallasgreen and Templebraden.

Tuesday, March 26, at 7.30pm in Fethard Ballroom for the parishes of Fethard and Killusty, Clerihan, Ballingarry, Drangan and Cloneen, Gortnahoe and Glengoole, Killenaule and Moyglass, and Mullinahone.

Tuesday, April 2, at 7.30pm in Holycross Community Hall for the parishes of Cashel and Rosegreen, Boherlahan and Dualla, Clonoulty and Rossmore, Golden and Kilfeacle, Holycross and Ballycahill, Knockavilla and Donaskeigh, Moycarkey, Two-Mile-Borris and Littleton, and New Inn and Knockgraffon.

Tuesday, April 9, at 7.45pm in the Marian Hall, Tipperary, for the parishes of Tipperary, Annacarty and Donohill, Bansha and Kilmoyler, Cappawhite, Lattin and Cullen, and Solohead and Oola.

Thursday, April 11, at 7.30pm in The Millennium Centre, Caherconlish, for the parishes of Murroe and Boher, Ballina and Boher, Ballinahinch and Killoscully, Ballybricken and Bohermore, Caherconlish and Inch St. Laurence, Cappamore, Doon, Kilcommon, Hollyford and Rearcross, and Newport, Birdhill and Toor.

These gatherings will entail follow up meetings organised by individual parishes so that parishioners can continue to engage, ensuring that the emerging diocesan pastoral plan is relevant for the future.