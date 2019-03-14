Tipperary cousins take on Everest challenge in aid of North Tipp Hospice Movement

Two intrepid cousins from North Tipperary have undertaken the challenge of a lifetime by hiking to Everest Base Camp in aid of North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Paudie Coffey from Kilcommon and Mark Kennedy from Ballina Boher have already raised over €1,000 for their chosen charity since setting out for Kathmandu last weekend.

Over a 12 day period, Mark and Paudie will spend up to eight hours daily trekking over difficult terrain and battling freezing temperatures, camping overnight in small tea houses which have only basic facilities.

Paudie, who works as a sports development officer with Limerick GAA, and Mark, who is an auctioneer and surveyor, got base camp ready by climbing some of Ireland’s highest peaks in the run up to their departure including Carrauntoohil, Keeper Hill and Galteemore.

In total the fearless duo will climb to an altitude of 5,380 metres when they reach the peak at Everest Base Camp.

All money raised by the cousins will go to North Tipperary Hospice Movement which relies solely on fundraising and donations to run their services including palliative home care as well as providing specialist equipment to cancer patients in their homes.

North Tipp Hospice Movement also run and maintain cancer support centres Suir Haven in Thurles and Suaimhneas in Nenagh.

Paudie and Mark wish to thanks all members of the public who donate to their fundraising efforts. To donate to Paudie and Mark's Hike for Cancer click here.

Donations will be open until April 24, 2019.