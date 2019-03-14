Tipperary visit for Mayor of Reading who visits Cahir this weekend

The Mayor of Reading will visit Cahir on this Saturday morning, March 16.

Lady Mayor Debs Edwards will visit the area following an invitation from Cllr Andy Moloney during a recent visit to the UK.

The visit was to promote Cahir and the area as part of the twinning of Clonmel and Reading who have just celebrated 25 years of being twinned.

If there is anyone from Reading in the area who would like to meet the Mayor they can call 086 1022014 to arrange.

Mayor Edwards will visit the Swiss Cottage and Cahir Castle on morning of the March 16 before heading off to complete a full itinerary of events over St. Patrick’s weekend.