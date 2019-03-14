Bucher Municipal comes to Tipperary and brings 12 jobs to The Turnpike,

The local labour and skills market received a major vote of confidence this week with the announcement that Bucher Industries has established a base at the Turnpike, Two-Mile-Borris, thereby creating twelve jobs as well as a host of spin-off employment opportunities.



The launch this week was attended by Danish Ambassador to Ireland Mr Uffe A Balslev, as well as a host of directors from the Bucher parent company, including Littleton man Liam Kearney who is the Global Business Development Director for sewer and drainage products.



The company will be manufacturing the most modern plant for municipal and private companies, including the likes of snow ploughs, refuse collection lorries, salt machines, drain cleaning trucks, road sweepers and many more.



With a high concentration on innovation, Bucher Industries manufactures machinery and vehicles on five continents. With 13,100 employees, the Group generated sales of CHF €3.1 billion in 2018.

And, their establishment at the Turnpike comes about following a collaboration between local businessman Micheal Boyle (formerly Kyle Transport) and Liam Kearney who has been involved in a number of companies in this sector.

Bucher is linking with the Tipperary Education Training Board apprenticeships unit at Archerstown, Thurles to ensure that those who come through to the scheme will be ready to go straight into the system and will have employment opportunities throughout the groups other plants in California, Italy, Australia and Denmark.



“We have 12 people working here at the moment and we are delighted to be establishing this unit right in the heart of Tipperary,” Liam Kearney told The Tipperary Star, pointing to links with the ETB and the role of Cllr Micheal Lowry in assisting with the project, as being key to the process.

The Danish ambassador added that the central location of the plant - equi-distant from Cork, Dublin and Shannon Airports was also significant.



“This is a very welcome development for the area with Gleeson Engineering and Pollards of Fethard also benefitting. In fairness to Liam Kearney, he ensured that something returned to his native area and he is to be commended for that. But, only for the links he had with Micheal Boyle and the kind of skilled workforce which exists locally, this could not have happened. There is great potential with this and the real key is the link with the ETB,” Cllr Lowry said at the launch.



The company has the first all-electric refuse collection truck/ salt spreader in its fleet and thanks to high end engineering, there are no worries about battery range. Vehicle efficiency is amongst the highest in the sector and Managing Director, Bucher Municipal, Guido Giletta is very excited about the kind of innovation which the company is bringing forward across all sectors. He was joined by Enzo Giletta, also a Managing Director at The Turnpike and the visiting party enjoyed a weekend in Tipperary including a trip to Cashel.



“We see ourselves as a business with a long-term industrial focus, committed to fair partnership with our customers, employees, shareholders and business associates – and to safeguarding the environment,” Guido told The Tipperary Star at the launch event.