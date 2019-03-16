Successful Stars in their Eyes fundraiser for Tipperary schools

Presentation Primary and Secondary Schools, Clonmel joined forces for a major fundraiser, Stars in their Eyes, in Hotel Minella.

The event was sponsored by local company Camida and both schools really appreciate their support for the event.

A packed audience was entertained by 12 acts (six representing the Primary and six representing the Secondary school).

All 12 acts were outstanding and they all entertained a very enthusiastic audience. The winning act Village People certainly electrified the show.

Above - The Spice Girls - Aisling Linnane, Jacqueline Ryan, Darragh Browne, Aisling Slattery and Edel Nolan

It was a spectacular event, with students from both schools providing entertainment during the show.

Both schools thank all the companies who sponsored an act or purchased an advertisement in the programme.

MC Brendan Cummins gave a masterful performance with his interaction with the three judges - Aoife O’Keeffe of AOK Dance Studio, Deputy Mattie McGrath and Owen Lonergan of Tipp FM.

The show was excellently produced by Diarmuid Boyle without whose advice, guidance and encouragement it might have floundered.

The generosity of the Nallen family ensured that the schools had access to such beautiful facilities.

Above - The Dubliners - Daniel Slattery, Peter Kiely, John Connery and John O’Gorman - were a big hit at the Stars in their Eyes show

Both schools are blessed to have very talented students, staff, parents and members of board of management who worked together on this historic and successful event.

The night was a resounding success and both schools are extremely grateful to everyone who made it happen.

For more Tipperary news read Tipperary firm producing Mexican tortilla chips to expand its operations