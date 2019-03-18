Unwanted Tipperary bikes will help children in Africa cycle to school

Clonmel Rotary Club has designated Saturday, March 30 as the next collection date for their School Bikes for Africa project.

Unwanted or used bikes no longer needed in households around South Tipperary can be donated for this worthwhile cause.

As in former years the bikes are sent to Loughran House Open Prison for repair and refurbishment before they are transported to the Gambia in west Africa for use in a variety of educational settings.

Over the past four to five years hundreds of bikes have been successfully reconditioned and sent by container to the Gambia.

They are primarily used to assist young families avail of transport to educational and training facilities some distance from their homes.

The bikes donated from Clonmel and elsewhere in the country have been a huge benefit to families in the Gambia as they allow children cycle to school. Without the bikes, their education would suffer.

Club president, Joe O’Sullivan who has been central to the project over the years stated -

“It has been one of the most satisfying projects undertaken by the club in recent years and has a threefold benefit.

Firstly it allows people to dispose of unwanted bikes in an environmentally friendly way.

Secondly it provides an opportunity for those in the open rrison to acquire skillsand training in the repair of bicycles and

Thirdly it provides a much needed mode of transport to those who otherwise might not be able to avail of education and training facilities in their community.”

Remember the date - Saturday, March 30, from - 10am to 12.30pm at Dudley Mills, Coleville Road.