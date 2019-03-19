Funeral arrangements for former Tipperary TD Jackie Fahey announced

The funeral arrangements for former Tipperary TD and Minister of State Jackie Fahey have been announced.

The Dungarvan man and formerly of Lyreanearla, Clonmel, passed away peacefully on Monday in the tender care of staff at CareChoice Dungarvan.

Deeply mourned by his wife Ita; sons Seán, Brian and Ciaran; daughters Deirdre, Sheila, Maeve and Gráinne; daughters-in-law and sons-in-law; stepsons Joseph, Laurence and Jackie; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; extended family; and friends. Jackie is predeceased by his wife Maura, son PJ, and parents Jack and Nora.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Wednesday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin has expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of the former TD and Minister of State. “Jackie was first elected for the Tipperary South constituency at the 1965 general election. He then went on to represent the Waterford constituency from the 1977 general election onwards.

“Jackie lived a life of public service and represented the people of his constituency at both a local and national level. He served with great commitment and diligence through many turbulent times.

“Jackie spent a total of 45 years on Waterford County Council having been first elected to it at the age of 21, and this record alone is testament to the work he undertook across the community, and the respect in which he was held by the people.,” he added.