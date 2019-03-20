NEWS
Campaign launched to raise €800,000 for Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre and Digital Enterprise Hub projects
COSTEDC members Patsy Fitzgerald, Niall Walsh, Tony Musiol, Anna Tobin and Maurice Power at the briefing session on the fundraising campaign at Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir
A campaign has begun in Carrick-on-Suir to raise €800,000 to help finance a major revamp of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre and create a Digital Enterprise Hub providing office space for 65 workers in the town.
Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee (COSTEDC) is seeking donations from individuals and companies in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland for these two ambitious projects that aim to substantially increase tourist numbers and jobs in the town.
The group is also encouraging Carrick-on-Suir people living abroad to contribute to the fundraising effort, which is being run in tandem with a campaign to secure hiState hi grantsh and
