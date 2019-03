A 60 year-old Glengoole man received a six month suspended jail term and €600 fine last week for having €400 worth of cannabis in his home.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties on John Harding of Mellison, Glengoole at Cashel District Court after the defendant pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others at his home on March 16, 2017.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary told the court Det. Gda. Jennifer Skelly executed a search warrant on Mr Harding's home at 10.30am on this date and found €400 worth of cannabis. Mr Harding told the garda the cannabis was for his own personal use and he also shared or gave it to friends from time to time.

Mr Harding has nine previous convictions including two under the Misuse of Drugs Act, one of which was for cultivating cannabis plants dating back to 2008.

Most of his previous convictions were for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was diagnosed with epilepsy 20 years ago and also suffered from COPD and panic attacks.

He used cannabis in relation to his condition but he accepted it was illegal to do this.

His client was on a lot of long term medication from his GP and his condition was getting worse.

Mr Leahy added that Mr Harding co-operated fully with the gardai.

Judge Finn suspended the six month sentence he imposed on Harding on condition he entered a bond to keep the peace for three years.