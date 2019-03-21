Tipperary land prices up as strong buyers in market

The average price of land in Tipperary was €10,904/ac, up almost 4% on 2017 figures of €10,507/ac. according to a new report by Land Price Report now available inside today’s Irish Farmers Journal.

Its authors say this is the most comprehensive land price report available in Ireland breaking down land prices county by county and it’s used by Government, Central Bank etc as the official guide to land prices across Ireland.

In Tipperary, a number of extraordinary sales were seen last year, aided by the number of strong bidders contesting the properties.

€300,000 is oftentimes the point where many farms struggle to sell, especially in counties where buyers are traditionally not as strong - Tipperary had 33 farms that sold over this price last year as well as eight farms sold for over €1m.

In terms of buyers, business and dairy farmers both attributed to over 30% of purchases, with beef in third with almost 22% of purchases.