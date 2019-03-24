Tipperary celebrates stunning win of Mairead Ronan in Dancing with the Stars

Tipperary is celebrating tonight as Mairead Ronan wins Dancing with the Stars.

Married to Clonmel businessman Louis Ronan, Mairead has been a firm favourite in the Premier County since the hit show started.

And she has paid tribute to the support she has received from her adopted county throughout the series.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/gallery/clonmel/361841/clonmel-village-raising-the-children-mairead-ronan-praises-brilliant-dancing-with-the-stars-support-from-tipperary-family.html

Three more remarkble dances in tonight’s final with professional partner John Nolan, saw her defeat long time favourite Johnny Ward and Cliona Hagan for the coveted title.

Mairead received huge votes from the judges and they were matched by viewers across the country – and especially in Tipperary.