CAB investigating five Tipperary suspects

Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe has revealed this week that five files on Tipperary suspect cases have been handed over by An Garda Siochana to the Criminal Assets Bureau in the first quarter of 2019.



Chief Supt. Kehoe, who is due to retire in the coming weeks, informed members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee (JPC), that a number of local Gardai have been trained-up to prepare files on people/companies whose funds are suspected of having derived from crime and illegal activities.



“A huge amount of work has been undertaken in preparing profiles and that work continues before the files are passed onto CAB. Five files in Q1 of this year is very significant,” she said

The Criminal Assets Bureau had met with members of the JPC a few months ago and revealed much of their work on the local and national scene. And, they also revealed that a number of local Gardai were being trained up to follow suspect individuals and businesses whose prosperity appears to be derived from the proceeds of crime. A number of investigations across the country had proven that wealth had been derived from legitimate sources and this may well be the case with any of the five Tipperary files handed over in the first three months of 2019.