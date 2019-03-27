Double transplant would greatly enhance life of Tipperary woman Triona Lyons

A Clonmel woman says that the combined kidney and pancreas transplant she is waiting on would make a “huge difference” to her quality of life.

40 year-old Triona Lyons has been a dialysis patient for the past six years and since the age of 10 has been managing her Type 1 diabetes.

Unaware that her kidneys were failing, Triona had been experiencing shortness of breath and swollen feet before going to a routine diabetic clinic in 2011.

Tests at the clinic led to her kidney failure diagnosis. She was then taken under the care of University Hospital Waterford's nephrology unit and the progression of her declining kidney function was managed through medication and lifestyle changes. She managed to stave off having to undergo dialysis treatment until 2013.

In July 2013 her condition and treatment led to her having to take extended leave from working at a boys residential home.

If a suitable donor comes along, which she hopes will happen soon, she will undergo the double transplant at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

Last August she was called twice within the space of three days for a combined kidney and pancreas transplant but on both occasions the operations didn’t proceed, as the donor kidney was not suitable for transplant in one instance and in the other the donor pancreas was unsuitable.

“A transplant would make a huge difference to my quality of life”, says Triona, who moved to Clonmel from her native Kilworth, Co. Cork 20 years ago, and where her father Jim and grandmother Kathleen Lyons still live.

“I would enjoy more freedom without being tied to my dialysis treatment (which she receives four times throughout the day at home).

“I haven’t been able to travel abroad for years. Not only would this involve having to pack all of my dialysis equipment, I’d also have to suspend myself from the transplant waiting list.

“After waiting so long for a transplant I am not prepared to do this for fear of missing out on what might be my chance for a new life.

“Were I to receive a transplant I would be able to travel, and I could eat and drink without any of the restrictions I currently have.

“I would no longer feel so exhausted, having to take naps during the day”, says Triona, whose 13 year-old son Max was awarded the Tipperary Young Carer of the Year award last year.

“Since I started dialysis two of my step daughters have given birth to four grandchildren.

“I’d love to be able to have the energy to enjoy being around them more and being able to spend quality time with them, as well as with my wonderful 13 year-old son Max and my loving partner Darrin Phillips.

“I would not be as confined to my house, which sometimes feels like cabin fever. I could return to work and get my independence back.

“For a family who are grieving to make the selfless decision to donate their loved one’s organs, they could hopefully take consolation from knowing that they are helping other families by giving a new lease of life to people like me.”

The Organ Donor Awareness Week campaign takes place from this Saturday, March 30 until Saturday April 6.

Organ Donor Cards are available from the Irish Kidney Association (www.ika.ie) and nationwide from pharmacies, GP surgeries and post offices.

Organ Donor Cards can also be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association –01-6205306 – or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.

People may also download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to their phones.

For more Tipperary news read Tipperary student is Washington-bound on leadership programme