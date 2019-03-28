Cashel Scoil Aonghusa annual fundraising cycle on April 7

Cashel Rock Pedallers cycling club is proud to, once again, support the outstanding work of Scoil Aonghusa Special School on their annual fundraising 60km and 100km cycles on Sunday, April 7.

Registration from 9am at Scoil Aonghusa, Cahir Road, Cashel, E25 HY45.

The 100km departs Cashel at 10am. The route is a challenging one via Rosegreen, Ballyclerihan, Clonmel, Fethard, Killenaule, Gortnahoe (Food Stop), Urlingford, Littleton, the Horse and Jockey and back to Cashel.

The 60km sets off at 10.15am and is a more leisurely affair taking in Boherlahan, Holycross, Clonoulty, Ballagh, Dundrum (Food Stop), Donaskeigh, Kilfeakle, Golden, Racecourse Cross and in to Cashel.

On completion, the cyclists will be treated to the now famous Scoil Aonghusa curry and for those not too fond of the hot stuff other treats will be provided.

The Scoil Aonghusa cycle is a Cycling Ireland authorised event.

Cycling Ireland member entry fee is €20 (Cycling Ireland licence MUST be presented at registration). Non-cycling Ireland member entry fee is €25 (€5 extra goes towards one day insurance cover). Full backup support is provided on both cycles.

Scoil Aonghusa is a co-educational facility that provides special educational needs to pupils with severe to profound intellectually handicapped children.

The school is inadequately funded by the HSE and Department of Education and it is necessary, to provide adequately, for it to promote numerous fund-raising events throughout the year. The annual cycle is one such event.

At present the school is in the process of raising €500,000 to build an extra nine classrooms and a special purpose gymnasium to cater for the children’s needs.

Pupils come from counties Tipperary, Waterford and Limerick and receive the very best of care from a extremely dedicated staff.

As well as the usual classroom work, pupils are taken to swimming, horse riding classes and other activities several times a week, and many past and present pupils have participated successfully in the National and World Special Olympic Games.

All proceeds of the annual Scoil Aonghusa cycle go directly to the school.

The proceeds of last year’s cycle was used to purchase a mini-bus to transport pupils to off-site classrooms, which the school has had to rent because of the lack of space to accommodate the ever increasing numbers attending annually.

Support for the magnificent work of this great school would be very much appreciated.