Tipperary local elections - Aontu select Martin Duggan to run in Clonmel

New political party Aontu has selected Martin Duggan to contest the local elections in the Clonmel borough district.

Aontu was set up by former Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin.

At a convention in Thurles on Thursday night, Martin Duggan was chosen as a Tipperary candidate.

He said the provision of improved mental health services in the county will be one of his major issues and he has called for the reopening of St Michael's psychiatric unit in Clonmel.

He also said that housing and homelessness will be one of his election platforms, pointing out that there are 32 people in emergency accommodation.

Mr Duggan also identified special needs assistances for schools as another major issue and called for funding to be allocated on a one to one basis.

He added that issues around respite also need to be addressed.