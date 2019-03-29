Tipperary school stays happy and healthy as it raises active flag

There was a double celebration in Killurney national school as pupils celebrated making great strides in having a more physically active day in school.

The pupils and staff were proud to raise its Active School Flag and welcome the arrival of a new set of goalposts in the school.

Former football All-Star Declan Browne visited the school near Clonmel for the occasion offering great tips on how to stay active.

The Active School Flag was raised after lots of hard work and dedication from the pupils and staff to achieve a more physically active and physically educated school.

The Active School Flag (ASF) is an initiative from the Department of Education & Skills to get more schools more active, more often, and Killurney has achieved this through activities such as Irish dancing, tennis lessons, gymnastics, athletics, games and the Super Troopers programme, to name but a few.

The occasion was marked by a visit from Tipperary football legend Declan Browne who gave a short talk to the pupils on the importance of sport and exercise to our physical and mental well-being. With sport playing such a huge part in his own life, Declan highlighted how crucial it is to be happy, healthy and active, and how being part of a team has helped him to forge friendships and connections for life. Also present was Anne Murphy representing the Slievenamon Ladies Football Club.

Killurney N.S. were also celebrating the installation of their new goalposts and nets.

Many thanks to Orla Condon from the Local Community Lotto and David Power from Kilsheelan GAA for coming into the school to present Principal Tanya O’Brien with the cheque to fund this much needed piece of equipment.

The goalposts are a very generous donation from the local community to Killurney school.