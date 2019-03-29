Horse survives distressing scene of animal cruelty in Tipperary

The horse who was pictured lying on a road in Clonmel and attached to a sulky cart in recent days walked away from the incident, according to a motorist who passed the scene.

There has been widespread condemnation of the incident, which occured at St. Patrick's road, near the rear of the town's cemetery, since images appeared on social media.

The motorist stated the horse slipped on the road surface and tumbled under the sulky.

"The sulky stopped the horse from standing, as the side bars were in a position that basically pinned the horse down. Once unhooked the horse was able to stand and was led away by the two young boys. The horse (a yearling) appeared unhurt.

"I did call the Gardaí but the situation had cleared by the time they arrived.

"Incidentally there was a similar situation on the Blueway last week, with two horses being ridden bareback and chased and whipped by another man on a bicycle.

“The horses were cantered up by the river, forcing several people to go to the side while this took place. Again I called the Gardaí, who said that they had received several reports of this".

