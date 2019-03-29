Warning signs and batteries from traffic lights stolen from major roadworks project in Tipperary

Traffic signs and batteries from warning traffic lights have been stolen from the major roadworks at Davitt Street in Tipperary town.

Tipperary gardai are appealing for witnesses to the thefts that occured between midnight last Tuesday and 4am on Wednesday morning.

A major construction project is underway on the site at the N24.

Taken in the incident were all the roadwork signs, including pedestrian signs, stop on red lights and construction under way signs.

The traffic light signs were also removed and the batteries were taken out of traffic lights leaving them disabled for traffic flow the following morning.

Tipperary Town Gardai are appealing to anyone who was passing at the time for information or any dashcam footage from passing motorists to contact them on 062 80670.