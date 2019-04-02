Dancers take to the stage to raise funds for the Kilsheelan community

Tickets are selling fast for two nights of great entertainment at the Clonmel Park Hotel to raise funds to continue the development of community facilities in Kilsheelan.

Kilsheelan Come Dancing on April Friday 12 and Saturday 13 at the Park Hotel Clonmel promises to be a fantastic event.

KPLAN(Kilsheelan Parish Lotto Association) has to provide its own source of finance and hence enter the dancers into the equation. “Even for those who love and are interested in dancing, to possess the nerve to get up and perform in front of a few hundred people and no doubt see yourself possibly dance on facebook/internet, to all of the dancers hats off and congratulations to you. The vast majority of people would be willing to try and run a marathon rather than dress up and perform in front of a crowd. The huge commitment of time (which few have in modern life), energy and frustration in trying to get that one move, remember that difficult turn or step, the people of Kilsheelan and Kilcash and indeed all over South Tipperary salute you. As dancers, you are an inspiration to everyone; we say a most heartfelt thank-you for agreeing to dance and putting in the time and effort for this cause” said Edmond Prendergast of KPLAN.

All involved have witnessed the camaraderie among all the dancers and a special two nights of entertainment are guaranteed.

To top it all off, the young dancers of both Ruth Quinn and Allison Cronin will also perform, one group each night.

All proceeds from the Friday night raffle will go towards the online fund set up to help the Robinson family in Wexford as Sarah, (Ann Robinsons grand-daughter) struck down with a rare cancer at 16 years of age could do with some help. Sarah continues to attend Dublin hospital for treatment as often as she is able to which involves one of her parents staying with her while Sarah’s family tries to keep the flag flying at home, all the dancers and everyone associated with this project are delighted to help out in such a small way.

The last few tickets for the Friday night show are available from Joanne on 085 125 0626, Ollies and the Ormond Stores.Saturday night is sold out.

“We say thank you to Joanne,all the backroom group and the committee for all the ongoing work behind the scenes- both shows are not to be missed” said Edmond.

