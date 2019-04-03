Cahir students creating awareness of mental health issues

A positive mental health awareness week was organised recently in Our Lady of Mercy primary school.

This was part of their efforts to retain their amber flag status for the second year in the school. The sixth class students organised and led the 12 at 12 exercises in the classrooms each day. Each child placed a leaf detailing their random act of kindness on a kindness tree. The kindness tree was displayed on the school corridor. Mindfulness colouring activities and breathing exercises were used in the classrooms. These techniques help children to deal with stressful situations. The children completed mindful homework during the week. Colm Hogan, from Trócaire, facilitated a workshop in fourth and sixth class. He spoke about the lives of the girls on this year’s Trócaire box and explained to the children how they can support these children to help combat the difficulties they face in daily life.

The children enjoyed the Funky shoe Friday event in aid of Pieta House where they remembered and walked in the shoes of children who face difficulties in life. The Student Council judged the competition and a winner from all the classrooms was presented with a funky shoe award. This was a difficult task as the children made a great effort to up cycle old shoes. This was an enjoyable and busy week in the school and the much welcome sunshine added to the occasion. Our Lady of Mercy primary school continues to create a positive and inclusive atmosphere in its school through the Amber Flag Initiative.

Left- children with their funky shoes on.

