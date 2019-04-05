Information meetings on crime prevention property marking planned for Fethard and Cloneen

Information meetings about a property marking initiative lauded as the new weapon in the battle against rural crime take place in Fethard and Cloneen next week.

The meetings, organised by Cloneen FG Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, will be in the Tirry Centre in Fethard next Tuesday, April 9 at 8pm and Cloneen Hall next Monday, April 8 at 8pm.

Tipperary Co. Council is currently seeking €10,000 to purchase two property marking machines that work by stamping property such as a lawnmower with the owner's unique Eircode making it easier for people to reclaim their stolen property if its recovered and more difficult for criminals to sell on stolen items.

The local authority is taking this step after FF Cllr Imelda Goldsboro from Ballingarry and Cllr Andy Moloney (Ind) tabled motions at recent Co. Council and Tipperary Joint Policing Committee meetings requesting the Council to purchase five property marking machines that would be loaned to Community Alert Groups throughout the county.

Cllr Goldsboro said the property marking machines have been piloted in Monaghan and Louth and resulted in a reduction in criminal activity in these counties.

Cllr Fitzgerald, meanwhile, said Tipperary Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Tom O'Dwyer will attend the property marking information meeting in Fethard next Tuesday while a local garda sergeant will attend the Cloneen meeting the following night. He said the meetings will be very beneficial to householders, farmers and tradespeople in these areas and echoed Cllr Goldsboro's assertion that communities availing of this initiative have experienced a significant reduction in crime.