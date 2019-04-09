South Tipperary General Hospital among worst hit for overcrowding

South Tipperary General Hospital is once again among the worst hit for patients waiting on trolleys or in wards for a bed, according to Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

Figures show that there were 30 patients on trolleys at the Clonmel hospital this Tuesday morning.

Tipperary patients are also being affected by the numbers on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick, where 55 are waiting on a bed.

A total of 157 patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals that serve the Premier County.

Tullamore general hospital has 27 waiting on abed; Waterford has 17; Portlaoise has 30; Ballinasloe has five; and St Luke's in Kilkenny has nine.

This Tuesday was the worst day for people waiting for a bed with the number of patients on trolleys hitting a year-high figure of 631.