Cashel Community School are Lidl All Ireland Junior C final gaelic football champions

A stunning second-half comeback saw Cashel Community School (CS) claim the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior C title against a brave FCJ Bunclody at St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg

Playing with the aid of the wind in the opening half FCJ Bunclody raced into a seven-point interval lead thanks to goals from Caoimhe Jordan, Aoife Mahon and Katie Bates, but it wasn’t enough to wrap up the win.

Cashel CS stormed back into contention when Alessia Mazzola fired her second goal shortly after the restart, while six unanswered points and Cashel’s third goal scored by Anna Fahie gave the Tipperary girls the lead for the first time.

Orlagh Kehoe pointed for Bunclody in the closing stages as they sought to reel in their opponents, but in the end the clock beat them and the title win was confirmed for the Munster school.

It was a very impressive start to the game from the Wexford side, who were 2-2 to 0-1 ahead by the 20th minute. The goals came early when Mahon converted a penalty and Jordan scored minutes later and they were fully deserving of that lead.

But crucially Cashel CS finished the opening half strongly, which gave them the platform to work from in the second period.

Mazzola hit the net after 24 minutes and captain Leah Baskin added a point, which meant FCJ Bunclody’s half-time lead was down to 3-3 to 1-2.

It appeared as if Bunclody were destined to be champions when they opened the second half with the first two points from Lauren Roban and Mahon, but Mazzola’s second goal kick-started Cashel’s strong finish.

Midfield duo Aoibhe Gayson Molloy and Emer McCarthy began to take control and added points for their side, while Anna Fahie’s strike 12 minutes from time gave the Tipperary side the lead.

Cashel were worthy winners in the end, and it brings the curtain down on a fantastic season for the school, who had already won an All-Ireland camogie title as well as the Munster Senior B championship.

Scorers – Cashel CS: E Mazzola 2-1, A Fahie 1-2, E McCarthy 0-2, L Fogarty 0-1, L Baskin 0-1, A Gayson Molloy 0-1.

FCJ Bunclody: A Mahon 1-2 (1-0pen), L Roban 0-3, K Bates 1-0, C Jordan 1-0, O Kehoe 0-1.

Cashel CS: C Casey; E O’Dwyer, L Kavanagh, F McEniry; L Fogarty, K Downey, G Moloney; A Gayson Molloy, E McCarthy; R Farrell, L Baskin (c), A Mazzola; A Fahie, F Tuohy, L Fahie.

Sub: L O’Connor for McEniry (32)

FCJ Bunclody: A Dunne; A Tobin Cosgrave, E Mimnagh, A Dreelan; K Nolan, S Nolan, Y Kelly; K Breen-Sherlock, E O’Rourke; L Kelly (c), L Roban, O Kehoe; K Bates, A Mahon, C Jordan.

Subs: L Conroy for K Nolan (47), E Fitzgerald for Dreelan (48). Referee: E Moran (Kerry)