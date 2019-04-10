Great turnout for Cashel's Scoil Aonghusa 60k and 100k fundraiser cycle sportives

Congratulations to the 190 riders who took part in the Scoil Aonghusa 60km and 100km cycle sportives on Sunday.

Thanks to everyone for turning up to support this most deserving school. All funds raised on Sunday will go towards supporting special activities for very special children.

Thanks to the Amneal chef Damian for coming in on his day off to cook up a storm for 190 hungry cyclists, as well as all the volunteers and participants in Sunday's Scoil Aonghusa Cycle Sportive.

Mario Bak was the first home in the Scoil Aonghusa 60km.

Mary Clancy was the first woman home in the 60km.

Congratulations to John Casey on winning the €100 Ballykisteen Hotel voucher in the free draw for all entrants.