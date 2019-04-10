Tipperary ICMSA president Pat McCormack to address Thurles meeting

Tipperary ICMSA will meet this Thursday, April 11, in the Arch Bar, Thurles, at 8.30pm.

The range of challenges facing the county’s critical farming and dairy sectors has rarely – if ever – been as all-encompassing.

The ongoing Brexit chaos is causing debilitating uncertainty across all aspects of farming and agri-food, while the climate challenges and regulatory framework look set to change fundamentally the way farmers can operate.

The beef sector’s woes are well known and ICMSA’s criticisms of the QPS Grid appear to have been completely vindicated while farmer milk price still demonstrably lags the Ornua PPI and international markets.

Against that background, the president of ICMSA and Tipperary town farmer, Pat McCormack, will address the meeting, which will be chaired by Dolla’s Sean Butler, with Tipperary Town’s Liam Kelly, acting as Secretary. The meeting will also hear from Paul Smyth, ICMSA policy officer.

All queries to the local development officer Robert O’Mahony on 087-7994226.