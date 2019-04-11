An Post not for turning in Thurles Post Office move

The thirteen person delegation from Thurles which met with officials of An Post, including the CEO Mr David Redmond, this afternoon, got short shrift from them with little or no sliver of light emerging in their bid to prevent the Post Office from being moved from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre.

The delegation travelled to Dail Eireann today to make their points know to the head of An Post in Ireland, but their efforts would appear to be in vain - An Post are simply not for turning; did not answer the questions put to them; and are ploughing ahead with the relocation as planned.

Deputy Jackie Cahill, in a statement issued, said that he was once again very disappointed with An Post's attitude, but he has vowed that the fight is not yet over.

"An Post had no intention of engaging seriously with us today and this has been their form right throughout this affair. However what was really galling was that when I again raised the matter of a business man willing to purchase the building, renovate it and lease it back to An Post the CEO said he was not aware of such a proposal. This despite a number of phone calls and emails between the businessman and representatives of An Post. This was more proof that An Post are not acting on the level with the people of Thurles" said Cahill



At the meeting Deputy Cahill called for An Post to commence a full review of the decision. He went on to say "At no point and at no meeting were An Post able to financially justify their decision to move the Post Office and this was the case at todays meeting also."



Deputy Cahill also organised meetings with FF Party Leader Micheal Martin and Deputy Leader Dara Calleary with councillors and Thurles business leaders on the matter.

Councillor David Doran, who was also on the delegation, expressed his disappointment but he too offered the view that this fight is not yet lost. Further pressure should be put on the Minister, he said, and he vowed to keep fighting as long as there is any hope.

Cllr Jim Ryan, Chairman of the Save Our Square action group confirmed that a meeting of the committee will take place early next week in order to decide the next steps to be taken.