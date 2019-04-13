Case of Co. Tipperary man charged with possessing substantial quantity of heroin is adjourned for a month

The case of a 48 year-old man charged wtih possessing a substantial quantity of heroin in Carrick-on-Suir last October, was adjourned for a further month when it came before the local district court sitting last Thursday.

Michael Flynn of Ballynoran, Carrick-on-Suir appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on three new charges.

Det Sgt Barry Boland gave evidence of arresting him on the morning of the court, cautioning and charging him with the three offences. Mr Flynn made no reply to the charges, he said.

One of the new charges is possession of diamorphine, also known as heroin, valued at more than €13,000 for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others at Carrick Garda Station on October 5 last year.

The other two charges are possession of diarmorphine for sale or supply to others and possession of cannabis at Mr Flynn's home on October 6 last year.

The court was told this case was heading to the circuit court and gardai have gathered a substantial file.

The gardai sought a further adjournment to finalise the Book of Evidence.

Judge Terence Finn remanded Mr Flynn on bail to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting of May 16 for service of the Book of Evidence.