Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse urges Clonmel people to bid for Spectacles Wearer of the Year title

Calling all glasses wearers in Clonmel! TV personality and dance diva Oti Mabuse has high-kicked off the search for Ireland’s proudest glasses wearers – with a €12,000 cash prize up for grabs.

The star of Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer showcased her own stunning specs style in a fabulous new photoshoot, as she launches Specsavers’ annual search for the Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2019.

Oti – who swaps her specs for contact lenses when she hits the dancefloor – says: ‘I’ve been wearing my glasses since I was 10 and I wear them all the time. I can’t live without them.

‘I’ve got about 20 pairs of glasses and I love changing them to go with different outfits. There are so many styles to choose from; specs are a great way for people to express themselves through fashion.

‘I feel more confident when I put my specs on. I wouldn’t be Oti without them!’

Oti continues: ‘Kids used to call me “four eyes” but I always say four eyes are better than two. I believe people should be proud to wear glasses. Embrace them, they are part of who you are, and you are fabulous!’

All glasses wearers from Clonmel, aged 16 and over, just need to share a selfie and tell Specsavers what their glasses mean to them to be in with chance of winning the prestigious accolade.

For each entry made, €1 will be donated to the National Council for the Blind, Ireland.

The money raised helps support the charity in providing support and services nationwide to people experiencing sight loss.

Camille Maguire, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Clonmel says ‘We’re encouraging all glasses wearers in Clonmel to share their best selfie with us for this amazing opportunity. Not only is it a perfect opportunity to showcase their personal specs style to the country, each entry helps raise funds for Specsavers charity partner, The National Council for the Blind, Ireland. The work they do to support those affected by blindness across the country is invaluable.’

The Irish winner will attend a celebrity-packed awards ceremony in London, with one overall winner scooping the top award and cash prize.

Specs wearers should get snapping and share their selfie at www.specsavers.ie/loveglassescomp. Deadline for entries is Sunday, 30 June 2019.