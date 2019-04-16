Tipperary friars to take over duties in Waterford following closure of city friary

Franciscan friars based in Clonmel will maintain the order's ministry in Waterford following the decision to close the friary in the city.

There are seven friars in Clonmel, six priests and one brother, and they will offer mass in Waterford once the friary there ceases operations next month.

At a time of dwindling numbers of friars in the Franciscan order, it is a reflection of the healthy state of the order in Clonmel that it can take over functions previously carried out by colleagues in Waterford.

Dwindling numbers, increasing age and illness have taken their toll in Waterford as they have done in many locations across the country.

The order announced that it was with deep regret, the Provincial Definitory of the Franciscans had decided that from the beginning of May 2019, there will no longer be a resident Franciscan presence in Waterford.

“Given the fact that one of the most illustrious members of the Order, Fr. Luke Wadding OFM, was a native of Waterford, this decision was not taken lightly or with any disregard for history”, the order said.

It adds that as long as it can be continued, Clonmel will take charge of the Franciscan Church at Lady Lane and will maintain the sacred ministry there.

The friary itself is to become the residence of a religious order.