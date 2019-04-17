Top marks for Padre Pio nursing home in Holycross, near Thurles

Health inspectors have given the Padre Pio nursing home in Holycross, near Thurles, a glowing report.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) is charged with carrying out regular inspections on all care homes in the State.

On January 22 and 23 this year, it conducted a two-day unannounced inspection focusing on dementia care in the Padre Pio Nursing Home, Graiguenoe, Holycross, Thurles.

The report was published on March 28. BMC (Nursing Home) Limited is the registered provider.

Overall, the home was deemed compliant or substantially compliant in all nine areas surveyed.

“The inspector noted that there had been continued improvements in the centre and for example, all the actions from the previous inspection had been satisfactorily completed,” states the report. The centre does not have a separate unit for people with dementia.

At the time of inspection there were 15 residents living in the centre with a formal diagnosis of dementia.

