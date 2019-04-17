Trudi Lalor summer show in Brú Ború, Cashel

Sunday World Female Entertainer of the Year Trudi Lalor is back at Brú Ború, with her brand new and eagerly anticipated Summer Show on Monday, July 22.

Trudi's special guests on the night will include Hugo Duncan, Max T Barnes, Ray Lynam and Sabrina Fallon.

Trudi Lalor is currently enjoying great success in her career.

Her recent single Somewhere Over The Rainbow has added to the long list of hit songs which include, Keep on Keepin it Country, Old Friends are Best, Thank You, Beautiful Isle of Somewhere, and Lovely Laois, amongst many others.

Her rendition of How Great Thou Art is unparalleled and draws standing ovations from audiences wherever she performs.

Trudi presents her hugely popular Premier Country radio show on Tipp FM every Saturday and Sunday morning where she plays the best of country and Irish music.

Tickets at only €25 are on sale now from the Brú Ború box office. Concert starts at 8pm. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Early booking is advisable as this will be another sell-out show, for one of Ireland's leading award-winning female vocalist, Trudi Lalor.

Adult: €25.

Phone: 062 61122.

Email eolas@bruboru.ie