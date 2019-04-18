Appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic accident in Tipperary

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N24, Killaloan Lower outside Clonmel town close to the ‘Bulmers’ factory, at about 11pm on Wednesday the 17th April 2019 wish to appeal for witnesses. The collision involved a truck and a car.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/376576/motorist-dies-in-two-vehicle-tipperary-collision-on-the-n24-between-clonmel-and-kilsheelan.html

The driver of a car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Gardaí are seeking anyone with information or anyone who was travelling the N24 Killaloan Lower outside Clonmel at the time of the collision to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.