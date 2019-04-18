Cashel playground development is seeking financial support

Work has commenced on the old playground site, currently the new car parking spaces and fencing are being installed.

The old equipment will be removed at the beginning of May, and the new playground will commence on the third week in May. A spokesperson for the committee said: “with all going to plan, this is keeping with our initial timeline of a completion date of July.”

Letters have gone out to businesses in Cashel and surrounding areas, seeking financial support to bring the project to completion.