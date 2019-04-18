Templemore hosts Active Retired cluster meeting

Templemore Active Retirement were privileged to have a visit from the National President of Active Retirement, Kay Murphy recently.

She was warmly welcomed by Mick Connell Chairperson and the locals to a Cluster Meeting of Active Retirement Groups in the Mid West Region.

The meeting was addressed by Mr Eugene Phillips Development Officer and by Mrs Rosemary Shires Chairperson of the Mid West Region.

Present were members of Thurles, Drom/Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane, Annacarthy, Moycarkey/Littleton and Templemore.

Templemore Active Retirement meets every second Wednesday in the McAuley Centre @ 3pm.

On Thursday May 2 next we will host the Alzheimer’s Tea Day.