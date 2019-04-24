Tipperary Town man and his fiancée receive red carpet treatment at Guinness Storehouse 

A Tipperary town born man and his fiancée from New York received the red carpet treatment at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin today (Wednesday).

Maria Christian from New York was the top tourist attraction's 20th millionth visitor and accompanying her was her Tipperary born fiancé Chris Coen.

The couple received life-time free admission to the Guinness Storehouse and were given a free guided tour of the visitor centre and lunch during their visit.

They are pictured here celebrating the occasion. The Guinness Storehouse, located at the famous Guinness Brewery site in Dulin, first opened its doors to the public in 2000.