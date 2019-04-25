Details of Tipperary’s famine tragedy is revealed

From descriptions of the failed potato crop to calls for more sources of employment for starving men, the description of Tipperary’s starving have come to light following a new study into Famine Relief Papers from 1844-1847.

The study shows the real-life scale of the destitution faced by Irish people in the lead up to the famine, providing an intimate insight into a defining moment in Irish history.

The Relief Commission and subsequent relief committees around Ireland were formed just prior to the official beginning of the famine to oversee relief efforts, distribute food, collect information and advise the government on the famine, the people and aid efforts.

Hand-written letters and documents provide first-hand accounts of the levels of destitution faced by starving people in Tipperary.

Protest in Ormond

On 16 April 1846 Thomas Brereton RM, wrote to the Commission reporting a march in Ormond Lower by 300 men demanding food and employment.

“On the 14th a number of men consisting of about 300 collected from the parishes of Lorha and Durra, Barony of Lower Ormond and County of Tipperary, proceeded to several gentlemen’s houses demanding employment or food and stated that they would take the cattle off the fields if their demands were not complied with. They carried a loaf of bread on a large pole, and were led by a man named Anthony Moylan, who is a great agitator. Their demeanour was quiet yet very determined. I know there are several families in those parishes in distress.”

4,000 destitute in Barony of Iffa and Offa,

On 30 May 1846 the Poor Relief Committee of three parishes in the Barony of Iffa and Offa West wrote a memorial of the conditions in their parishes. This was forwarded to the Relief Commission by the Earl of Glengall in early June.

“Humbly thereth, that the destitution prevailing throughout those parishes more especially in those districts at the foot of the Galtee and Knockmealdown Mountains, is very great owing to the almost total loss of the potato crop and great want of employment. There being no resident proprietors with sufficient means to provide work the population being very dense in some parks and the farmers almost all themselves suffering severely by the scarcity of provisions that. The subcommittees have been appointed for each district who have visited most of those in want in their houses and from the best information which Memorialist have been able to obtain they believe there are over four thousand persons in want in those parishes at present”

9 deaths in Carrickbeg in one week

On 13 March 1847 Patrick Hayden sent a printed appeal from the Carrickbeg committee to the Relief Commission detailing the number of destitute in the area. The letter also had a handwritten note at the end of the letter stating that “9 persons died in Carrickbeg last week”.

“As the funds collected in Carrickbeg, for the relief of the poor, are totally inadequate to meet the destitution which is increasing to a fearful degree–I am instructed by the Relief Committee, to solicit your subscription in aid of the funds, and to express an earnest hope that, when you consider the fact of four hundred and fifty-two destitute families, consisting of two thousand, three hundred and seventy-three individuals, being in Carrickbeg–among whom there are two hundred and seventy-eight widows, orphans and infirm, totally destitute!–this appeal, on their behalf, will meet with a favourable reception.”

Provisions needed in Ikerrin

On 16 March 1846 William Kingsley, physician to the Roscrea Fever Hospital and Dispensary wrote a letter to the Commission detailing the need for provisions that fever is still prevalent in the hospital.

“The supply of potatoes to the market of this town has become scanty and dear; I am therefore of opinion that means should at once be taken by the Government to lower the price of provisions; this can be effectively done by their sending a supply of Indian meal.”

Overcrowded fever hospital in Nenagh

On 23 January 1847 an extract of a memorial sent by James Dempster MD was sent to the Commission by the Nenagh Relief Committee which detailed the situation in the Nenagh hospital.

“That fever is greatly on the increase in Nenagh–The Hospital is crowded– many in the Workhouse are also ill of fever – the P.L Commission have authorised the Board of Guardians to hire a house for the reception of destitute fever patients. Doctor Dempster offers himself for the appointment of Medical Office as a practitioner of 30 years standing.”

Ancestry’s Joe Buggy commented, “Documents and letters sent to the Famine Relief Commission provide a unique insight into the level of destitution, pain and hunger around Ireland during this time.

“From the collection one can sense the rising panic, with stock and food levels rapidly running out and committees pleading with the commission for help.

“Through the collection it is now possible to search for family names and local areas to see how exactly people were affected by the turmoil of the Great Famine.”

To search the Famine Relief Commission Papers log onto www.ancestry.ie. The records are searchable by name, date and the county in which they occurred.