Tipperary model Roz Purcell to speak at Europe’s largest outdoor health and wellness festival

Some of the world’s leading health and fitness experts will descend on Dublin this May for WellFest 2019, and the festival organisers are calling on health and fitness fans in Tipperary to attend.

WellFest, in association with KBC, is now Europe’s largest outdoor health and wellness festival, and takes place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on May 11 and 12.

This year’s event features 15 stages; over 150 health and fitness experts; a vast array of talks, workshops, cookery demos and workouts; and a dedicated schedule for children at the WellKids area.

The timetable which was unveiled this week, gives details of the big name speakers appearing at the festival over the course of the two days, with highlights including:

Saturday

Former Australian pole vaulter turned fitness and yoga expert Amanda Bisk will guide a full-body sculpt workout on the KBC Mainstage and a yoga flow in WellYoga. Later in the afternoon, Kathryn Thomas will host a Q&A with Amanda in the WellTalk area.

In the WellFood area in association with SuperValu, bestselling author and entrepreneur Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella, will be part of a Q&A discussing lessons in food, life and business.

Clonmel's Roz Purcell will take part in a Q&A and Philly McMahon will host a fitness class at the expanded KBC WellGood area.

Jennifer Rock, also known as The Skin Nerd, will host a ‘skin school’ talk in WellTalk.

At WellMind, Gerry Hussey and the Mindfulness Centre have curated a full schedule for the weekend, featuring sessions on mindful communication, engaging the flow of creativity, breaking through self-doubt and the foundations of mindfulness.

Sunday

Following his workout to thousands of attendees last year, fitness expert Joe Wicks (The Body Coach) returns with his lean in 15 HIIT workout on the KBC main stage.

Mixed martial arts coach John Kavanagh will debut the training method Víkingaþrek for the first time ever in Ireland, hosting two demo-sessions in the WellFit area. Later, Cassie Stokes will host a Q&A with John at the WellTalk area where he will be joined on-stage by his social-media star brother James Kavanagh.

The WellTalk stage will host Kathryn Thomas and British broadcaster Fearne Cotton, followed by Fearne’s one-to-one conversation with Joe Wicks.

Zero-waste vegan chef and sustainability advocate Max La Manna will give a cooking demo in the WellFood area on the tips, tricks and hacks to cooking for, and living, a more sustainable lifestyle.

A dance-cardio rave hosted by FRAME will be the closing act of the festival on the KBC Main Stage.

The full weekend timetable is available online.

Weekend and day tickets for the festival are on sale online.