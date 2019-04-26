Storm Hannah update - Status Orange alert extended to Tipperary and warning that it could become Red alert

Tipperary is bracing itself for a battering from Storm Hannah later today.

The Status Orange alert issued yesterday for counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Clare has now been extended to Tipperary and Waterford.

And there’s a warning from Met Eireann that it could become a red alert.

There’s a danger that extremely high winds could cause damage.

Met Éireann has said it will be reviewing its warning level for Storm Hannah and may have to issue a more severe alert than the Status Orange warning currently in place for Munster.

Storm Hannah is making its way across the Atlantic and is expected to hit southwest coast of the country this afternoon with winds gusting as high as 130km/h.

Met Éireann has warned people in Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick to be prepared for "possible disruption and power outages".

A Status Orange wind warning in those counties will come into effect at 4pm.

In addition, Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm tonight until 2am tomorrow, with gusts expected of up to 120km/h for a time tonight.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Liz Walsh of Met Éireann said the winds will be strongest between 6pm this evening and 1am tomorrow morning.

Ms Walsh also said warnings would be reviewed later this morning.

Flooding is not expected, although rain bands are likely to move in from the Atlantic from midday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford from 11pm tonight until 9am tomorrow, with gusts of up to 110km/h.

Dublin and the northeast of the country will escape the impact of the strongest winds.

The Road Safety Authority has asked road users to exercise caution during the weather.

It has urged road users to be aware of objects being blown out onto the road and to expect the unexpected.