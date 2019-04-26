Tipperary gardaí issue phishing warning following bogus calls

The gardaí in Nenagh are warning homeowners to be wary of phone calls from people claiming to be investigating suspected payments on bank accounts.

The alert came after people in the Nenagh area received a call this Friday morning, April 26, about alleged payments on their credit card / bank card accounts.

The caller said that they were probing payments made to eBay and gave the four digits of the account the suspected payment came from.

However, one householder said that they did not have an account containing those numbers and reported the matter to the gardaí.

They also rang their own bank's security / fraud department, who confirmed that the calls were a hoax.

The calls look like they are coming from an Irish phone as they are prefixed by 353, but the rest of the number is not available in this country.

The callers do not have Irish accents and in one incident they rang the same number three times with male and female voices seeking information.

They gave a 1800 number to call back, but the number does not exist.

"We are urging people to be wary of these calls," said a local garda spokesperson. "It is an an attempt at phishing".

He said that the gardaí had issued similar warnings recently.