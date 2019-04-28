Cllr Fiona Bonfield wants to see major Tipperary projects being delivered

Local election candidate Cllr Fiona Bonfield has said that she wants to see the new Ballina bridge crossing and the Silvermines hydroelectric power station delivered on under the next council.

The bridge will provide a western bypass of Killaloe, a new bridge crossing of the River Shannon and an upgrade of the existing R494 regional road from Ballina to the N7 at Birdhill.

“The design process is underway and it is expected that construction will begin in 2020. I want to ensure that these timelines are adhered to and I will work constructively with the local authority to achieve this,” said the Labour councillor for the Newport area.

The €650m Silvermines project will be one of the largest private infrastructure projects in the history of the State.

“This is a major investment for the area and I want to support it with any involvement the local authority will have,” said Cllr Bonfield.

Crediting her colleague Alan Kelly for his involvement in this project Cllr Bonfield said “Deputy Kelly has played a central role in this project from the outset and I will also work with him on this."

Cllr Bonfield said that she was also looking forward to seeing the construction of a new town park and the development of a new traffic management plan for Newport.

“Both of these projects will be assets to the town and will transform the area for the better. The new town park will be an amazing amenity for all generations, whilst the traffic management plan will make the centre of our town more accessible and safe. These are two big projects for Newport and I am delighted to have played a central role in both over the past number of years” she said.