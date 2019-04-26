Cashel Community School celebrates Friendship Week

Cashel Community School students recently celebrated Friendship Week in the school. Students were given opportunities in class to consider the qualities they found most important in friendship and created their own friendship recipes.

Colorful friendship posters decorated the school corridors and friendship phrases were display on digital screens. The week finished with a Culture Day celebration where students from many different countries displayed projects, performed traditional dances, cooked food from their native countries and explained different traditions to both staff and students.

This was a joyous occasion where students celebrated the rich diversity of cultures in the school and students are already planning for next year's celebrations