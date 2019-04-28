New houses planned for former Eircom site in Clonmel

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 35 houses in Thomas Street, Clonmel.

Rockspring Developments have been given the go-ahead to build the houses and demolish the stores and office buildings at the former Eircom site.

Permission has also been granted to re-locate the entrance from the public road and to provide car parking and open space areas.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose has welcomed what she described as “a very positive development for Clonmel.

“The removal of the old buildings and the construction of 35 houses will be a much welcomed development, especially in light of the huge demand for houses in Clonmel”.

She said she looked forward to the project commencing over the coming weeks, which would give a welcome boost to the local economy in Clonmel both during and after construction.

Rockspring Developments are based in Limerick and have been in business for almost 20 years.

